Casey Moreland's estranged wife testifies as character witness

Tuesday was Casey Moreland’s last day as a judge. He resigned last Friday and is now under house arrest until his trial.

Moreland sat and listened as federal prosecutors laid out the case against him Friday.

In court, he watched himself on hidden camera having conversations with an informant wired by the FBI in March. Moreland talked to the informant about finding an officer to plant drugs on his former lover, Natalie Amos.

“Is he going to be the one to pull her over?” Moreland asked in the recording.

“He’ll be the one to pull her over. But his main thing is, as long as it don’t come back to me,” the informant replied.

In the recordings, Moreland also arranged for the man to offer a bribe to Amos, some $6,000, to say she never had sex with Moreland in his office and their explicit text messages were spoofed.

The federal judge heard the evidence and was then faced with the decision whether to release Moreland on bond until his trial.

Moreland’s defense attorneys called Moreland’s wife of 33 years as a character witness. They had been separated for several weeks.

Jacqueline Moreland said she wanted him home.

“He’s been a loving father, a kind of loving husband,” she said.

She testified that Casey Moreland has struggled with alcohol problems and depression, which she said became worse after media attention from the David Chase case.

Chase was a developer accused of domestic assault. Casey Moreland released him without a mandatory 12-hour hold after receiving a call from Chase’s attorney, Bryan Lewis, who is a friend of the judge.

“He was never fully back to being Casey after that event. During that period of time when he was so depressed, he did start drinking. Not every day, but a lot of days,” Jacqueline Moreland said.

She said Casey Moreland was greatly affected when some of his defendants from drug court died of overdoses.

“It was very hard on him. He took it personally,” Jacqueline Moreland said.

She agreed to have her husband live back at home under house arrest, but prosecutors painted a picture that she might not know her husband as well as she thought she did.

“Ma’am, were you aware that your husband had obtained a burner phone in the name of Paul Rodriguez?” asked Lauren Bell with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“No ma’am,” Jacqueline Moreland replied.

“And were you aware that your husband had spent $6,100 for an affidavit from a witness in this case,” Bell asked.

“No, I did not,” Jacqueline Moreland answered.

Prosecutors wanted to make it clear that Casey Moreland was told there was an officer willing to set up the phony drug charge, but that wasn’t true.

The federal judge said Friday that part of the reason he agreed to release Casey Moreland was that he resigned as general sessions judge.

