Lawmaker advances bill to look into unsolved civil rights-era murders

Rep. Johnnie Turner, D-Memphis, is a respected and longtime voice for civil rights in Memphis and Middle Tennessee.

"Every march Dr. King led in Memphis, I was there. Every one of them during the sanitation strike, I was there," Turner said, pointing to pictures of civil rights protests on the wall of her office in Legislative Plaza.

Turner said that as a young woman, she always chose to sit directly behind the bus driver on the public bus in Memphis, instead of the back with other African American riders. She said though the buses had integrated, she knew she was going against the acceptable norm.

"I have been spat upon and been called every name but a child of God," Turner recalled of her early days. “And twice, once by a drunk, my arm was almost pulled out of its socket because I would not move and I would just hold on to that bus.”

She said she was told she would never get a job because she had participated in sit-ins and spoke out against injustice. As a state lawmaker, she is now using her voice for those who were silenced years ago.

Turner has been steadfast in pursuing justice for the families of people who were killed unjustly during the civil rights era. She wants resolution to crimes that have gone unsolved for decades.

For the last four years, she has filed a bill at the State Capitol to have a special joint committee established to research unsolved crimes and murders from the civil rights era in Tennessee. She said the effort would bring justice and closure for the remaining family members of slain African Americans--a pain she says her family endured when her father-in-law was killed for defending a friend who was accused of flirting with a white woman years ago.

Speaking before the State Government Committee, Turner shared the story of Elbert Williams, an early member of the NAACP who was abducted from his home in Brownsville and killed after trying to register people to vote. Turner said she’ll bring in Charlie Morris, an activist in Memphis whose brother was killed in a racially motivated beating.

"Time is running out," Turner exclaimed. "The committees need to be established like yesterday, and like Charlie Morris is 97 years old. He will be here to tell what happened to his brother. He might not be here next week. So time is the enemy at this moment."

But some lawmakers argued too much time has already passed for a committee to be effective.

"What is it that you think a group of elected state representatives getting together in a committee and talking about crimes that occurred 50 years ago is going to do to actually bring people to justice?" asked Rep. William Lamberth, R-Cottontown. "Holding a big committee and trying to rip open old wounds that have only begun to heal, I really don’t think is a good idea," he added in the House State Government Committee.

Lamberth said every police department has a cold case unit which already investigates unsolved crimes.

Rep. Johnny Shaw, D-Bolivar, argued that Lamberth did not understand because he had not experienced the discrimination of the time.

"If you were there, if you really were a part of it, it becomes a part of you, and I think what Rep. Turner is trying to do without a shadow of a doubt is trying to come to some sort of reasonable conclusion about what’s been a part of her all of her life," Shaw said to Lamberth, cautioning him not to speculate about what families of the victims would want.

Turner said pushing the measure on the 49th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., made the effort even timelier.

The bill had never made it out of a full committee until Tuesday afternoon.

Turner said she hopes the measure will make it to a floor vote so that she can share her story and bring attention to the unsolved crimes.

"We’d go through all of this trouble to get justice," Turner said. "If they are alive and if you did the crime, you are going to have to face whatever the consequences are."

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris is sponsoring the bill in the Senate. It will now head to fiscal review.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.