Deputy rescues 87-year-old woman from burning home

A Hickman County family escaped from a house fire early Tuesday morning thanks to two quick-acting sheriff’s deputies.

Corporal Darrell Beard and Deputy James Lindsey were the first responders on the scene on Old Highway 46 in Lyles. According to the sheriff’s department, Beard grabbed a garden hose and began fighting the fire while Lindsey ran inside the home to help evacuate the residents.

Lena Judd, 87, was the last to get out. She was reportedly disoriented and confused trying to leave the smoke-filled house.

“When I went into the hall and saw the flames I knew I had to get out,” she said. “I thank the good Lord he was there. He led me down the steps.”

The home, which was purchased by Judd and her daughter nearly 30 years ago, is now a total loss. It took firefighters from Hickman and Williamson counties three hours to put out all of the flames.

“The actions that the deputies and Corporal Beard took to save this life, you really can’t teach that,” said Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lt. Cody Woods. “They got here less than six minutes after the call went out.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for some of the personal items lost in the fire. Click here for more information.

