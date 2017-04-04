Designs for $430M project for old convention center go before MDHA board

A $430-million project has its sights set on broadening the appeal of downtown. Now, it's just passed another hurdle.

Conceptual designs for a project at the old convention center site were approved by the Metro Development and Housing Agency Tuesday.

"Every day I come down here, I have to walk around new construction," said muralist Tim Davis, working on his latest piece covering the side of Legends downtown.

Few are in the middle of a growing, changing Nashville quite like Davis.

"There's just a boom going on right now," he said, putting finishing touches on a mural of country music superstars. "It's just par for the course."

Davis said the Nashville first-timers have to know, a huge change is happening just a few feet from where he works, the old convention center site.

"You're going to see the most fantastic project you've ever seen in your life," said Pat Emery, president of project developer Spectrum Emery. "We're starting to do some minor work inside, utilities separation. You look at our walkability score, and I think it's 98 out of 100. So, you can walk from anywhere at our development to anywhere downtown."

"We got approved in concept today," he continued, referring to Tuesday's presentation to the MDHA design review committee. "We've got to finish the details now and work out the differences on certain entries. Then, we'll get the final approvals hopefully."

Emery plans to transform the building on 5th and Broadway into office and retail space, residential units, an expansion of the Renaissance Hotel, parking and the National Museum of African American Music.

"I think that'll fill a definite gap in what's down here," Davis said. "That's going to be a big deal."

Davis said he's all for the project for a similar reason to Emery's intention, to broaden the appeal of downtown.

"I have four small kids, and since it's going to be more of a family-type center, it's going to bring us down here for more reasons than just this work," he said.

Wrapping up one project, Davis said he hopes to have a reason to come back in the middle of the people and progress of a changing downtown soon.

"Hopefully, they'll have me do something over there too," he laughed, nodding toward 5th and Broadway.

