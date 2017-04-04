School bus seat belt bill barely clears committee

Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
In his lifetime, Ronald Strickland has gone from patrolling Tennessee’s highways to pleading guilty to a federal crime. And it’s video uncovered by the Channel 4 I-Team that makes a victims’ advocate hope for a maximum sentence.More >>
A Nashville man is dead after losing control of his pickup truck and striking a utility pole on Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday afternoon.More >>
After a child from Pennsylvania died from complications with juvenile diabetes in Nashville, her mother is being charged with murder and aggravated child neglect.More >>
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.More >>
The Murfreesboro Police and Fire departments were attacked by a computer virus Saturday. Thursday, a spokesperson said Police Chief Karl Durr spent the day with the public safety IT team working to fix the problem.More >>
Those who have traveled west on I-40 past The Nations have probably seen the abandoned grain silo with a mural of a man, looking up.More >>
Police in Franklin are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.More >>
Some big crowds are expected in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky to watch the upcoming total solar eclipse. Do some visitors bring an unexpected risk? Criminals who profit off human beings may see this as an opportunity.More >>
