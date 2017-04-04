Truckers help in fight against human trafficking

A worldwide problem is gaining attention in Tennessee.

Human trafficking is believed to be the third largest criminal enterprise on earth. According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, some 3,000 children reported as runaways were likely trafficked last year.

The eyes and ears of the road are now staying vigilant in the fight against human trafficking.

“We’re, I guess you could say, the front line,” said Steve Lott.

Lott has been on the open road as a trucker for 30 years. Tuesday he was on his way to Chattanooga, and then to Texas. Lott is keeping his eyes peeled for human trafficking.

“From up inside the cab, you can see everything that goes on inside of one of these cars. You can even see inside of a pickup. You can see if someone is tied up. Basically what you're looking for, if you're coming inside a restaurant or truck-stop is their attitudes,” Lott explained. “You can pick up on it if you're watching."

Four interstates run through the Nashville metro area. Hundreds of thousands of truckers are on those roads each and every day.

Law enforcement and advocates against human trafficking say those eyes are invaluable.

A nonprofit organization, Truckers Against Trafficking, is meant to educate and mobilize members of the trucking and travel plaza industry to combat human and sex trafficking.

“Talking about truckers, (Nashville) is a logistical hub. So geographically, there's a lot of trafficking coming through Nashville,” said Dr. Jim Chaney, who teaches a course at MTSU on human trafficking.

Chaney said any time Nashville hosts a major event - whether it be a national conference, or a sports championship - the number of people being trafficked into the city increases.

It's a trend they've seen for the last 15 years.

When asked if it because there's such a demand for prostitution when those events come to town, Chaney responded, “Yes, that's exactly what it is. It's a supply and demand thing in Nashville.”

If anyone sees someone being held against their will, they should report it call 1-888-373-7888 for the National Human Trafficking Resource Center.

If you see something, say something.

