Former rescue group owners face child rape, abuse charges

A couple who spent much of their time helping others is now accused of crimes against their own child.

Christopher and Wanda Williams, both formerly of McEwen, were arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Humphreys County Jail.

Christopher Williams, 36, was charged with rape of a child, incest and aggravated child abuse. He is being held without bond.

Wanda Williams, 39, was charged with aggravated child abuse. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Williams are the former owners of the Southeast K-9 Search and Rescue Organization. The volunteer group used to help find missing people in areas destroyed by tornadoes.

