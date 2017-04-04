Predators ready for last home game of regular season

The Nashville Predators will play their final home game of the regular season on Tuesday night.

The Predators have picked up 31 points in the 40 games they’ve played at Bridgestone Arena so far this year.

The Predators have already locked up their third straight playoff appearance.

“Make no mistake about it, we love our home building and our fans. It’s one of the best places to play in the NHL,” said Predators head coach Peter Laviolette. “We’re excited not only for this game, but the ones in the playoffs because it reaches a new level here.”

“There hasn’t been a day where I’ve come to the rink and felt like I didn’t want to be here,” said Predators defenseman P.K. Subban. “It’s a fun place to play and I’m happy we all have the chance to play for the cup because we deserve it. Good people in the organization and just really excited to do some damage in the playoffs.”

As has been tradition for the final home game, Tuesday night’s game is “shirt off our back night.” Fans can enter to win the jerseys worn by the Predators players.

