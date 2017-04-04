Sheriff's office: Missing Clarksville teen may be trying to leave U.S.

Investigators in Montgomery County believe a missing teen may be trying to leave the country.

Margaret Lee, 16, has been missing since Saturday.

Lee is an Asian female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’8” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen in Clarksville wearing a denim jacket.

Investigators believe she may be heading to Nashville and attempting to leave the United States.

Lee is well traveled and speaks three different languages. Her passport is missing. Police believe she disappeared Saturday morning while her parents were at work.

Sabrina Lee, Margaret’s mother, said her daughter has a history of communicating with strangers online. She said her daughter attempted to fly to Amsterdam in February but was caught at the airport.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are looking through Margaret Lee’s online communications to see if she made specific plans to meet up with any of the people she has met online.

Sabrina Lee shared a message for her daughter.

“Maggie, I love you and please come back home. I forgive you and we are waiting for you. We love you,” she said.

The TBI and FBI are involved in the search. The FBI has flagged Margaret Lee’s passport.

Anyone with information on Margaret Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call investigator Julie Webb at 931-648-0611, ext. 13416.

