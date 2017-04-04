Hendersonville ROTC instructor charged with statutory rape

An ROTC instructor at Hendersonville High School has been charged with statutory rape by an authority figure, Hendersonville police said.

Police received a complaint on Saturday regarding sexual contact between a 17-year-old female victim and the teacher. The incident reportedly happened in late 2014.

Michael Bass, 46, was arrested after police said they obtained evidence to confirm the alleged victim’s statement.

Investigators said Bass used his position as an ROTC instructor, but none of the alleged sexual encounters happened at Hendersonville High School.

Students learned about the arrest Tuesday afternoon.

"I heard about the rumor a year ago and I really didn't believe it, and when I heard about the arrest today I was like 'OK, I guess it is true.' I was shocked. I didn't think anything like that could happen especially at our school. I go here. I never thought that would happen to anyone in my hometown," said senior Alexa Holleran.

Bass posted bond and was released from the Sumner County Jail Tuesday morning. He has been suspended from the school without pay until an investigation is complete.

One of his ROTC students told Channel 4 Bass is a father-figure to him.

"If you really knew him you know he wouldn't do it," the student said. "Anybody would be lucky to be half the man he is."

Police are asking any other possible victims to contact the police department at 615-822-1111. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

