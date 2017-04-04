Justin Timberlake to headline Pilgrimage Music Festival

The Pilgrimage announced exciting news on Tuesday: Justin Timberlake will be headlining the music festival this fall.

The two-day festival is held at The Park at Harlinsdale every year in Franklin.

This year, some of the big names who will be taking the stage include Eddie Vedder, Ryan Adams and The Avett Brothers.

The festival will be held Sept. 23 and 24.

