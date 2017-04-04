40 roosters rescued from suspected cockfighting operation

More than 40 birds were seized by Metro officials. (Source: Metro Animal Care and Control)

More than 40 roosters were rescued from a suspected cockfighting ring at a home in Nashville on Tuesday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department worked with Metro Animal Care and Control to serve a search warrant at the property in the 1000 block of Antioch Pike where the birds were allegedly being bred and housed.

MACC employees removed the birds from the home and took them to an undisclosed location, which is where they will be cared for until further notice.

Officials said they also found cockfighting paraphernalia at the location, including spur covers and supplements.

“I believe this is one of the first suspected cockfighting rings that we’ve had in the Nashville area in some time,” said Rebecca Morris with MACC.

Police said Jose Guadalupe Garfis-Arreola was at home at the time. He is now charged with cockfighting. He has a certain amount of time to surrender to police.

