Senate votes to double amount of money candidates can raise

The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.More >>
The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.More >>
Metro police are searching for the man accused of breaking into St. Joseph School last month.More >>
Metro police are searching for the man accused of breaking into St. Joseph School last month.More >>
As Republican senators regroup to push their health care reform bill, citizens are also lobbying.More >>
As Republican senators regroup to push their health care reform bill, citizens are also lobbying.More >>
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A water rescue took place in Maury County on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A water rescue took place in Maury County on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Louisiana charges its consumers a higher average sales tax than any other state.More >>
Louisiana charges its consumers a higher average sales tax than any other state.More >>
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.More >>
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.More >>
A Tennessee man has been indicted in the death of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.More >>
A Tennessee man has been indicted in the death of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.More >>
Several local school districts and government offices will be closed on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse.More >>
Several local school districts and government offices will be closed on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving their fees for pets found after the Fourth of July.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving their fees for pets found after the Fourth of July.More >>