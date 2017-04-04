Senate votes to double amount of money candidates can raise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state Senate has voted to double the amount of money candidates for the upper chamber of Tennessee General Assembly can raise for their campaigns.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2oVixyv ) that the measure passed on a 27-2 vote on Monday evening. All but one of the votes in favor of the bill came from Republicans.

Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman Jeff Yarbro of Nashville spoke out against the bill, arguing that it would allow candidates to collect about $750,000 from political action committees and their party without seeking any individual contributions.

The change was tacked on to a bill seeking to create a loophole to the ban on fundraising during legislative sessions so lawmakers could collect campaign contributions while awaiting a potential veto-override session.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

