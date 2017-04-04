'The Graduate’ is coming back to theaters

"Here’s to you, Mrs. Robinson," the song which cannot be separated from the iconic film: The Graduate, which is back in theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary. (Photo: YouTube)

Here’s to you, Mrs. Robinson: "The Graduate," one of history's iconic films, is back in theaters to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

On April 23 and 26, 700 theaters across the country will be introducing a new generation to one of film history’s most popular lines ever delivered on the big screen.

Here in the Midstate, you can go see the movie at the following locations and times:

Green Hills 16 - 3815 Greenhills Village Drive, Nashville, TN 37215 - 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. showings



Opry Mills 20 Plus Imax - 570 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville, TN 37214 - 2 and 7 p.m. showings

Thoroughbred 20 - 633 Frazier Drive in Franklin, TN 37067 - 2 p.m.

The film, which was released in 1967 focuses on a college graduate, seduced by an older woman. “The Graduate” was an Academy Award for director Mike Nichols, not to mention the Simon and Garfunkel soundtrack.

