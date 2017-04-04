Severe storms with hail, damaging wind possible Wednesday

Severe thunderstorms are possible across the Midstate on Wednesday afternoon and evening. (WSMV)

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Wednesday because of the potential for severe storms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky until 9 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are possible across the Midstate during the afternoon and evening.

The best chance of severe storms will develop along and east of Interstate 65.

Large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds are all possible with this storm system.

Several schools are closing early on Wednesday because of the potential for severe weather. Click here to see the most updated list.

Below is an explanation of the differences between watches and warnings:

Watches are issued when severe weather could happen. They go for several hours and include large areas (usually parts of two or three states). A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to form that could produce damaging winds (60-plus mph) or large hail. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms and the possibility of those storms to produce tornadoes.

Warnings are issued when severe weather is happening. They last for minutes (usually 30 to 45), and they cover portions of individual counties. A severe thunderstorm warning is issued for a storm producing damaging wind and/or hail. A tornado warning is issued for either a radar-indicated tornado (i.e. not sure if it's on the ground yet, but it could be very soon) or for a confirmed tornado.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/yAmd7E0Aah — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) April 5, 2017

