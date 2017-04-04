Chris Young to headline Nashville's Fourth of July celebration

Chris Young will be headlining Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! concer. (Source: Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.)

Nashville's Let Freedom Sing! Fourth of July celebration is shaping up to be a fun night filled with music.

On Tuesday morning, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. announced Chris Young will be headlining the free concert.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jonny P and The Sisterhood will also be joining the lineup.

The family-friendly event will be held on Broadway, featuring a 30-minute fireworks show accompanied by the Nashville Symphony, which is one of the largest in the country.

The celebration will also host a free Family Fun Zone with inflatables and kid-friendly activities.

“This is another great lineup that showcases the immense diversity of music that calls Nashville home,” said Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, board chair of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. and president at DVL Seigenthaler, in a news release.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.