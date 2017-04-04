Overturned semi closing entrance ramp to I-65 in Madison - WSMV Channel 4

Overturned semi closing entrance ramp to I-65 from OHB in Madison

The crash happened on the I-65 entrance ramp from Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV) The crash happened on the I-65 entrance ramp from Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Traffic on Interstate 65 in Madison was nearly at a standstill Tuesday morning because of an overturned semi.

The wreck has been moved out of the road, but the on-ramp from Old Hickory Boulevard to I-65 remains closed until later this afternoon.

According to TDOT, the tractor-trailer crashed just after 7 a.m., just in time for rush hour traffic.

The driver was taken to Skyline Medical Center with minor injuries but is expected to recover.

A co-worker of the driver said he believes the load shifted as the driver was going around the curve, causing the semi to turn onto its side.

"He's kind of shaken up. He wasn't[ going too fast, none of that. His load may have shifted, but it happens sometimes doing this kind of work," said the driver's co-worker, Chris Pole.

Crews moved the truck out of the way so they could reopen all of the lanes of I-65.

They are still working to unload the lumber the truck was hauling and upright the vehicle. The on-ramp could be closed until at least 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

