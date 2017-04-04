Immigrant tuition break gaining support in Tennessee

A Montgomery County man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his car.More >>
Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean says he has raised $1.2 million for his bid for Tennessee governor.More >>
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.More >>
The trial for one of the men charged in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo has been postponed.More >>
The Nashville Zoo has added two new adorable additions to its animal family. Their mother, Mei Mei, gave birth to the cubs on June 16.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
K9s for Warriors flew Cpl. Bernard Gariety to Florida to undergo training with a rescue dog named Sasha.More >>
Three men were arrested in Mt. Juliet for allegedly trying to steal an air pistol and four drones.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee are seeking information about the shooting of a juvenile and an elderly man's death.More >>
Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson has appointed Lee Pope as the state's new open records counsel.More >>
