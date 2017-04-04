Ex-NBA owner Shinn donates record $15M to Lipscomb Univ.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn has made a record donation to Lipscomb University.

The Nashville school announced Shinn's donation of $15 million Monday. The gift will build a new events center for Lipscomb's College of Entertainment and the Arts.

The university says the college will be named in Shinn's honor.

Shinn is a Franklin resident and founder of the George Shinn Foundation, dedicated to helping people in need.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.