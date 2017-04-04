Filip Forsberg reacts to NHL announcement about Olympics

No NHL hockey players in the Olympics? As of right now, that's what the league is saying.

The NHL announced Monday that they won't be participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

This will end a run of five consecutive Winter Olympics for NHL players.

The league says an "overwhelming majority" of the clubs are opposed to disrupting the 2017-2018 season with a 17-day break in the schedule in February.

The NHL says many owners don't think the risk of their players getting injured in the Olympic Games is worth it

In a fan poll conducted by the NHL, 73 percent of Americans and 53 percent of Canadians are against the Olympic break during the NHL season.

Not all of the players are crazy about this.

Predators player Filip Forsberg told ESPN "all the players want to play."

"I don't think that would be a very good decision to take that away from all the players," Forsberg said in the article.

