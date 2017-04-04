2 women shot in leg in north Nashville; Gunman remains at large - WSMV Channel 4

2 women shot in leg in north Nashville; Gunman remains at large

Posted: Updated:
The two women were shot on 16th Avenue North. (WSMV) The two women were shot on 16th Avenue North. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A gunman is on the run after a shooting in north Nashville landed two women in the hospital.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 16th Avenue North and Buchanan Street.

According to Metro police, one woman was shot twice in the leg and the other woman was shot once in the leg. Both are expected to be OK.

Police have not released a description of the gunman.

