Middle Tennessee car dealer charged with wire and bank fraud

Randy Roth, founder and owner of Nashville Motor Cars, was officially charged Monday in U.S. District Court with conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud.

Dozens of people filed complaints saying they were swindled out of money, cars, and titles after buying and selling vehicles with the Murfreesboro and Smyrna dealerships.

Nashville Motor Vehicles suddenly closed its doors in June 2015. An eyewitness said a creditor towed away all the cars in the middle of the night.

The following month, the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission suspended its license and fined the business more than $200,000.

Debbie Lin bought a truck from the dealership and found out someone else was still making payments on it.

"After I found out, I was sick for two days," she said.

Attorney Grover Collins represented Brad Lowell, an alleged victim who sold a 2006 Mercedes to Nashville Motor Cars.

Roth wrote a check for more than $12,000 to pay off Lowell's loan.

But as soon as Nashville Motor Cars got the title, the company put a stop payment on the check and then stopped payment on a second check.

"No question it was deliberate," said Collins. "I think he absolutely, intentionally stopped payment. He did so twice to my client."

More than 50 customers shared similar stories and filed complaints with the Tennessee Motor Vehicle Commission.

Some reports also dealt with missing titles after people bought cars there.

Mark Hillhouse and his wife owed $30,000 for a trade-in the dealership didn't pay off.

"We're not alone," said HIllhouse. "A lot of people have been burnt."

"It's really bad," said Eddie Roberts, chairman of the Motor Vehicle commission. "Again, it's worse than an embarrassment for our industry. It's just a sad day."

If convicted, Roth could face 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. He has been summoned to appear in court on April 17.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.