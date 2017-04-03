ACLU pushes for ban of solitary confinement

A Tennessee judge has ruled one Middle Tennessee county can't place juveniles in solitary confinement while a lawsuit is pending.

The ACLU said it's a good first step, but it is hoping to get rid of the practice across the board.

ACLU-TN Director Tom Castelli said a tiny room with sunlight and no communication with the outside world is no place for a 15-year-old.

"We are talking about isolating people as punishment. It's not useful at all. It does not change behavior. It does cause psychological problems,” said Castelli.

But Castelli said that's the condition his client was placed in for five days at the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center.

ACLU-Tennessee filed a lawsuit calling the practice cruel and unusual.

Castelli said the punishment did not fit the crime. The teen was accused of disrupting a classroom and flashing gang signs.

“If we are doing something that is solitary confinement or another practice that is not rehabilitating then we need to reconsider that and move to something that is,” said Castelli.

A judge has issued a preliminary injunction, which bans the detention facility from placing youth in solitary confinement until a final hearing on the lawsuit.

Castelli wants this to go further.

According to The Marshall Project, a criminal justice journal, 19 states have reformed its solitary confinement practices over the years. Tennessee has not.

Castelli said now is the time for reform.

In the last several months, Middle Tennessee seen two high-profile prisoners placed in solitary confinement in neighboring Kentucky - former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold, who pleaded guilty to fraud and extortion, and Davidson County General Sessions Judge Casey Moreland, who faces obstruction charges.

"There should be consequences to violating the law, but what should those consequences be and are creating an unsafe situation by doing it or punishing more than what the constitution or basic human decency would allow,” said Castelli.

Castelli argues solitary confinement can lead to even more behavioral problems, especially for young people, which could create a more dangerous atmosphere for guards and other prisoners.

