Police respond after dozens watch rape streamed online, but do nothing

Authorities say you should call 911 immediately if you see a crime being streamed online. (WSMV)

It's being called a new frontier for crime, and at the same time, a challenge for parents.

Going live on social media platforms is gaining in popularity but so is the potential for its abuse.

A disturbing story surfaced in Chicago of a 15-year-old girl being gang raped while it was being streamed live. Dozens watched the live stream on Facebook, yet no one called police. It brought an angry response from Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson.

"It disgusts me that people would look at those videos and not pick up the phone and dial 911," said Johnson.

Police said the victim knew one of the offenders, who lured her to a house, held her captive and assaulted her live online.

"No woman should ever be treated the way this young woman was treated, the young men responsible should be ashamed of themselves," said Johnson.

What should you do if you come across a crime being streamed live online?

Police said you should never assume someone else is calling authorities. Call 911 immediately, even if you don't know where the crime is taking place.

Some other tips offered by police include:

Capture the video of the crime on your phone

Take a screen grab

Never share the video - it could put the victim in even more danger

Report the video to Facebook.

Facebook released a statement to NBC News saying, "Facebook works with the police in cases like these, and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. NBC News contributed to this report.