After deadly accidents, TDOT replacing 1,700 guardrail end terminals

If you're ever in a car accident, the guardrail could mean the difference between your safety and crippling injury, or even death.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said some of the yellow and black guardrail end terminals have not been holding up.

The X-Lite end terminals by made by Lindsay Corporation have failed in several crashes resulting in injury and death over the last year. The X-Lite end terminals made by Lindsay are supposed to retract into themselves on impact in a crash, but some have actually split apart during crashes hurting the people in the car.

"We're not necessarily calling them faulty, said B.J. Doughty, TDOT Communications Director. "What we've decided is we had some questions about how they were working. We asked the manufacturer to come in and talk to us about it and we weren't really satisfied with the answer that we got."

In East Tennessee, Hannah Eimers died in a crash on I-75 after she hit a guardrail's end terminal made by Lindsey. It speared into her car and stabbed her.

Her story made national headlines after TDOT accidentally billed her family for the damage. They've since apologized for the error and took the Lindsay X-Lite off their product list. TDOT announced it will replace 1,700 Lindsay X-Lite end terminals all over the state.

After back-to-back crashes last summer, TDOT began asking questions about the Lindsay product.

"There was some ambiguous language in some of their specifications which is what we tried to get clarification on to make sure that they were being installed properly," Doughty said. "Right now there is no indication that they weren't being installed properly, but the reality is when they were being hit in crash situations they were not at all times the way there were supposed to."

Each of the end terminals costs about $2,000 to install. The entire project will cost about $2 million.

The state will replace 1,700 of those end terminals across the state. The agency hopes to have them all replaced by June 30.

TDOT entered the 30-day bid process Friday. The agency expects to begin replacing the terminals in a month. Doughty said much of the work will be done at night with minimal impact on traffic.

In 2014, Metro replaced guardrails from the Texas manufacturer ET-Plus after their end terminals pierced into a victim during a crash. The company has since passed federal inspection.

