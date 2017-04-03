College refuses large donation then cuts programs, faculty

There is more fallout over Aquinas College’s recent reconfiguration and students are demanding answers from school officials about why they decided to close all academic departments except for education last month.

Junior nursing major Ryan Reisdorf is among the majority of Aquinas students being forced to transfer because of the reconfiguration.

"It was an abrupt thing,” Reisdorf said. "We’re not getting any transparency with any of this, we’re not getting any clarity.”

Aquinas spokesperson Sister Anne Catherine Burleigh said a dwindling enrollment and endowment led to a financial shortfall, which forced the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, who own and operate the school, to reconfigure.

As a result, roughly 60 faculty and staff will lose their jobs after the spring semester.

"The sisters did not want to make a rash decision, nor did we want to continue on where the impact would be greater and greater to larger numbers of students, larger numbers of faculty and staff,” she said. "The area of fundraising was one of the areas where the actual gifts did not meet the projections.”

Channel 4 has learned a wealthy philanthropist offered to donate several million dollars to Aquinas earlier this year, on the condition that the sisters continue to operate the school as a four-year, liberal arts college. “The gift you are referring to had some conditions accompanying it that made it impossible for the college to accept it,” Burleigh said. "Any donation, regardless of the generosity of the donor, in this circumstance would have been only a band aid. It’s a cash infusion in the short term. But we are still faced with the long-term financial challenges.”

Meanwhile, Aquinas college officials are taking steps to help students find a new school. Each student has been assigned an advisor who is addressing their specific concerns and helping them with the transition. Aquinas also arranged for 18 colleges to come to campus to meet with students and assist them. Finally, Aquinas is offering 18 undergraduate courses on campus this summer - at no out-of-pocket cost for tuition - in response to students’ concerns about coursework they needed to complete.

