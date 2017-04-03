Montgomery deputy struck on I-24 during traffic stop shares experience

A Montgomery County deputy was struck while working a traffic stop on I-24 on Saturday afternoon. (Photo submitted)

Sgt. Jimmy Brown said he's worked traffic enforcement on Interstate 24 for 15 years.

On Saturday, a routine traffic stop became a near death experience.

“All I heard was some squeal, and it was just a split second and I was in the air,” said Brown. “I didn't have time to look or nothing.”

On Monday Brown got a chance to see what's left of his Chevy Tahoe.

“I think I'm lucky I wasn't sitting in it,” Brown said. “I had an AED in the back. They said it was thrown 50 yards from the vehicle.

It was Saturday around 2:00 p.m. at mile marker 13.

Brown had just pulled over a man for speeding. While he was talking to the driver, 40-year-old Matthew Seiber came up fast, driving on the shoulder.

Seiber crashed into the squad car, pushing it into the car Brown had pulled over. The impact threw Brown onto the interstate.

“I started to get up, (while) trying to move I saw there was a car stopped and (it had) stopped traffic while I was laying there. They were running to me,” Brown recalls.

He was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries and no broken bones. Brown was back home with his family on Sunday.

Brown believes Tennessee’s move over law helped save his life.

“Traffic was just starting to slow down and people were starting to move over. I think that it very well could have been partially what helped saved me, because traffic was slowing down and they were able to stop in a timely manner, to avoid being run over,” said Brown.

Seiber was flown to the hospital and is still recovering from his injuries. It's unclear why he was driving on the shoulder so fast.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said charges are pending.

