TDOT to honor fallen workers, unveil mew safety campaign on Wednesday

J.R. Rogers was changing a tire on I-40 when he was hit. (Source: Family photos / Caring Bridge)

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will unveil a new safety campaign this week to reduce the risk of workers being hit by passing drivers while on the job.

The department and Gov. Bill Haslam will unveil the new public awareness and safety campaign on Wednesday while honoring J.R. Rogers, whose name will be added to TDOT’s memorial monument at the Smith County Welcome Center.

Rogers, a HELP truck operator in Nashville, died in December 2016 after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 40.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the welcome center located at mile marker 267 in Smith County.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.