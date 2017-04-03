Davidson sheriff provides inmates with tablets

Davidson County inmate Richard Atchley has a pretty impressive music collection on his new tablet, though his favorite feature is the phone.

"Cause you can have it in quiet. You don't have to worry about noise level and stuff and you can make calls during lock down. It's a lot easier. It's a lot nicer and I enjoy it a lot more," said Atchley.

Games, emails and texts - Davidson County inmates can now do it all. Though there is a lot they can't do like take pictures or surf the web and Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said everything is monitored.

"Let's just say that you were a victim of a crime. We can scratch that person off a list. Let's say you're a minor we can cross that name off the list," said Hall.

Hall is the first Tennessee sheriff to test out the tablets and, while he recognizes the cause for controversy, he hopes to use them even more in the future for things like visitation and doctors visits.

"It may sound surprising to the public like, 'wow my kids don't even have tablets.' What I would say is it's not costing you anymore and what that device is allowing us to do is put everything in their hands," said Hall.

Hall said by reducing movement, the devices improve safety. He also hopes to reduce recidivism by improving inmates contact with their family and friends.

"It's kind of neat, kind of like a computer at home in a way," said inmate Brian Bass.

Bass remembers life in jail before tablets and said he doesn't want to go back.

"I'd say it's more calm, a lot more," said Bass.

According to Hall, a company provides the tablets to the inmates for free. The inmates then pay the company for the services.

All phone calls are recorded. Text messages and emails are reviewed and saved.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.