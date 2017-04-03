27 dogs killed, 16 others saved in Clarksville house fire

16 dogs survived a fire at a home where the owners were training dogs. (Photo: Montgomery County Animal Care & Control)

A Clarksville dog obedience training school caught on fire this weekend, killing 27 dogs.

Sixteen other dogs were in the garage and survived. They have now been returned to their owners.

On Monday, neighbors told Channel 4 News they were shocked to learn there were 43 dogs inside the home.

It is a quiet residential street in Clarksville where Meredith and Curtis Craig were training dogs. A fire started in the kitchen of their 2,400-square-foot home while they were gone.

The Craigs' 27 dogs died from smoke inhalation. The 16 dogs that they did not own, but were training, all survived.

"I was completely unaware of that large amount of animals living in that home," said one neighbor.

She did not want us to use her name or show her face, but she did share some concerns she had about her neighbors.

"What if one of these dogs got out and attacked one of the neighborhood kids? It was very worrisome, and I was always very mindful when my child was out playing around," said the neighbor.

Channel 4 News asked animal control if it is legal to have 43 dogs in a residential home.

The director said it is, but that they are working on amending their current county animal regulations and if it was a business, they would need a permit.

According to the state, their business license was dissolved last August.

Whether the proper paperwork was in place or not, that is no denying the devastation and heartache of losing 27 pets.

"Nonetheless, a very sad, tragic event that transpired. We see our pets as family members, and nobody wants to have to go through that," said a neighbor.

