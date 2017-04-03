Belle Meade museum creator digs trench for WWI exhibit

Mud-caked boots and out of breath is the only way Jesse Williams felt he could do justice to the men who fought in the trenches of World War I.

“Experience yourself, see how it was, how rough and muddy it could’ve been,” said Williams.

Hollywood never needed to exaggerate the reality of World War I and its brutality.

Saying trench warfare is one things, show it by digging it is different.

“Interpretation of being historically accurate is important to us here, so just putting up a few panels really doesn’t do it justice,” said Williams.

Belle Meade’s history lesson goes beyond the 1800-era log cabins and the Civil War.

They trained troops there in 1917 and called it Camp Andrew Jackson. It was likely as pristine and pretty as it is today. The muddy trenches of France and horror were coming.

“Imagine all the bullets ricocheting around you, and the bombs going off, and all you have to protect you is these boards and Earth is all you’ve got to count on,” said Williams.

For the sake of history, Williams felt it was right to change what you would see on the road to the Belle Meade Plantation.

“The farther we get from WWI, the more it’s forgotten, and it’s equally important as anything that we talk about,” said Williams.

No need to spoon-feed history when you can do it with a shovel.

“People think history is boring, but if you build a big trench, people think it’s a movie set,” said Williams. “It can make it more fun for everybody.”

