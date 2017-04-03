Titans agree to terms with cornerback Demontre Hurst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with cornerback Demontre Hurst, who had spent the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Hurst played 10 games and made one start for the Bears last season. He had 14 tackles, one sack, one interception and a pair of special-teams stops.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said Monday in a statement announcing the deal that "he has good toughness, is a willing tackler and has shown quickness to match as a coverage player." Robinson said Hurst could contribute on defense and special teams.

Hurst signed with the Bears in 2013 as a rookie free agent out of Oklahoma. After spending the entire 2013 season on the practice squad, Hurst played 15 games in 2014 and seven in 2015.

