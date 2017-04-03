Man charged with DUI after crash into police car

Police arrested a man on multiple charges after he crashed his car into a patrol car with two children under age 5 in the car with him.

Police said they were working a call near the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Briley Parkway which a man identified as Antwone Brady struck a police car with his car on Saturday evening.

Police said Brady had extremely slurred speech and could not stand straight without the support of officers or his car, and that his eyes were watery and bloodshot.

Brady, according to the affidavit, was unable to perform standard field sobriety tasks.

During the investigation, police discovered the car Brady was stolen had been reported stolen and a witness said he had backed into another vehicle on Moorewood Drive.

The witness told police that when he approached Brady, he said “Please don’t call police,” and drove off.

Brady was charged with theft of property, child endangerment, DUI, failure to give information/render aid, driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident.

Brady is being held on $45,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

