Victims of crime honored during ceremony in Nashville

Trees will be planted across the state in honor of crime victims. (WSMV)

A solemn ceremony was held Monday for the victims of crime in Tennessee.

Several state agencies, including the TBI and the Department of Corrections are planting 10 trees across the state as part of National Crimes Victims' Week.

The state has been honoring this tradition for about eight years. The trees are supposed to represent the victims of crimes.

During a ceremony Monday morning, Aileen Skelley read a poem.

Skelley's little brother was killed by a drunken driver. Her father was murdered years later.

"For me, I learned that I can live, and so I watch this tree up there and I see this tree living and it means something to me like the poem and the resilience of the tree and victims don't know we are strong until we have to bend," she said.

Click here to see the full list of tree planting events planned across the state.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.