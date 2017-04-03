368 animals rescued from south Nashville home

Metro officials are still investigating what they're calling the biggest animal hoarding case Nashville has ever seen.

More than 360 animals were confiscated from a home off Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday.

Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control rescued 111 rabbits, 182 quail, 58 pigeons and 27 chickens after investigating a complaint about hoarding from neighbors last week.

The owner told MACC he was using the animals for meat, which is not illegal as long as the animals are cared for in a humane way.

He also allegedly admitted to slaughtering hens on his property, which MACC said is illegal because of a chicken ordinance.

"It is absolutely legal to raise animals for meat. What is important is if you are raising animals for meat is that those animals are receiving appropriate humane care during that time," said MACC spokeswoman Rebecca Morris.

MACC said the animals were living in poor conditions with some being kept in small, makeshift cardboard boxes in the garage. Some of the baby rabbits had their feet stuck in the wire flooring cages.

The owner surrendered the animals after MACC responded to investigate. No citations have been issued, but charges could still be filed.

The animals are currently being held at the shelter. All 368 animals have new homes and are expected to be transported within the next week.

MACC initially asked for donations to help the animals but said they have been overwhelmed with supplies and cannot accept any more donations at this time.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.