South Nashville neighbors protest village for homeless

The fight against a tiny home project in south Nashville continued on Sunday.

The Glencliff United Methodist Church is planning on building 20 homes for homeless people while they search for jobs and more permanent housing.

Residents in the area are concerned. They say they weren't consulted about the project and are afraid it could disrupt the otherwise peaceful neighborhood.

"The reason I moved is because I find it safe with nice people that get along and lately, because of this issue, it's dividing us," said Gabriela Jeiculescu. "This is probably just the beginning because they made it sound like a done deal, but for us, it's just the beginning."

The homes will be built on the field where the protesters stood on Sunday.

Nonprofit Open Table Nashville is leading the project efforts. A full-time coordinator will be on site to provide mental and physical health care for residents.

The project has been approved by the city.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.