Williamson County Schools experiencing phone outages

Williamson County Schools are currently experiencing a network outage, which is affecting phone lines.

School officials said they are not able to make or receive outside phone calls.

The AT&T outage is affecting all schools across the district and the central office.

School officials said they have not been given an estimated time for repairs.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.