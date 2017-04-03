Williamson County Schools experiencing phone outages - WSMV Channel 4

Williamson County Schools experiencing phone outages

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

Williamson County Schools are currently experiencing a network outage, which is affecting phone lines.

School officials said they are not able to make or receive outside phone calls.

The AT&T outage is affecting all schools across the district and the central office.

School officials said they have not been given an estimated time for repairs.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.