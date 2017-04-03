1 killed, 2 injured in Dickson County crash - WSMV Channel 4

1 killed, 2 injured in Dickson County crash

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in Dickson County on Sunday night.

The deadly wreck happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 49 West near Wolfe Branch Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Brandy Cotie crossed over into the eastbound lanes and hit another car on its front passenger side.

Cotie, 37, was injured in the wreck. It's not clear how severe her injuries are.

The driver of the other car, 41-year-old James Whitfield, was also injured.

His passenger, 60-year-old William Whitfield of White Bluff, was killed.
 
The THP says criminal charges are pending in connection to the wreck.

