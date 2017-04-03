Little Octopus's Cachapas

Cachapas
Cachapa dough
4 c fresh shucked or canned corn kernels (if using canned drain well)
1 c masa
2 T canola oil
1 T Salt
Place all ingredients in robot coupe and puree until a stiff dough forms.
Nata
1# sour cream
3oz lime juice
1tsp black pepper
1tsp salt
Whisk all ingredients together
Eggs
Queso Fresco
For the plate
Heat a non stick pan or skillet to medium high heat and add 1-2tsp of coconut oil. Scoop approximately 2 3/4 cup balls of cachapa dough onto oiled skillet and press lightly to flatten into a pancake. Cook each side until a golden brown crust has formed, approximately 2-3 minutes per side. Sandwich 2-3 oz of crumbled queso fresco between the corn cakes, top with 2T of nata and a sunny side up egg.