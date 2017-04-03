Little Octopus's Cachapas - WSMV Channel 4

Little Octopus's Cachapas

Cachapas

Cachapa dough

4 c     fresh shucked or canned corn kernels (if using canned drain well)
1 c     masa
2 T     canola oil
1 T    Salt

Place all ingredients in robot coupe and puree until a stiff dough forms.

Nata

1#         sour cream
3oz        lime juice
1tsp        black pepper
1tsp        salt

Whisk all ingredients together

Eggs
Queso Fresco

For the plate

Heat a non stick pan or skillet to medium high heat and add 1-2tsp of coconut oil. Scoop approximately 2 3/4 cup balls of cachapa dough onto oiled skillet and press lightly to flatten into a pancake. Cook each side until a golden brown crust has formed, approximately 2-3 minutes per side.  Sandwich 2-3 oz of crumbled queso fresco between the corn cakes, top with 2T of nata and a sunny side up egg.

