TVA seeking input on coal ash storage at Paradise plant

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public comment on a plan to change the way it stores coal ash at its western Kentucky power plant.

The TVA wants to switch from wet to dry storage of coal ash and other coal combustion residuals the Paradise Fossil Plant near Drakesboro. The TVA's proposal would build new facilities to convert the ash from wet to dry, construct a new landfill and close its old ash pond. The ash is a byproduct of burning coal at power plants.

A public open house will be held April 10 at 5 p.m. at Muhlenberg North Middle School.

Two of Paradise's three coal-burning units are being idled and replaced with a natural gas-burning unit later this year. The third unit will continue burning coal.

