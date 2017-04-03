TVA seeking input on coal ash storage at Paradise plant

It has been about six months since Officer Eric Mumaw went into the Cumberland River to save a woman's life who has been driven her car into the water.More >>
A man was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Interstate 65 in north Nashville late Tuesday night.More >>
Police are working to find a man who allegedly tried to kidnap his girlfriend in Putnam County.More >>
It's going on 20 hours since anyone has seen the 9-year-old boy who was swept away by the Duck River in Bedford County.More >>
A driver was shot while she was driving during the fireworks show in downtown Nashville on Tuesday night.More >>
A Tennessee sheriff says he is putting an inmate work detail program on temporary hold after two men escaped.More >>
Officials say three kayakers have been rescued from the Ocoee River in Tennessee.More >>
It's not clear what caused the outage, which was reported at 5:55 a.m. Channel 4 has reached out to NES for comment.More >>
Predators defenseman P.K. Subban is at Wimbledon this week, and his social media posts are making quite a splash.More >>
The numbers are now in, and officials believe that up to 240,000 people attended the Fourth of July festivities in downtown Nashville.More >>
