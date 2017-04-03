Programs available to help TN homeowners with property taxes

Nashville homeowners could see their tax bills go up after the upcoming property reassessment.

The Davidson County Assessor's Office is in the process of reassessing property values and is expected to increase property values for most homeowners by 35 percent starting in October.

Mayor Megan Barry explained that this is because property values are skyrocketing as Nashville's population is increasing by about 100 people every day.

The state has a property tax relief program that reimburses homeowners who meet certain qualifications.

"The state has always had this program, but I think it's really important this year because we are seeing that increase in value. We want to help our seniors, our disabled elderly folks and our veterans stay in their homes," Barry said.

The application deadline for this program is 35 days after the property tax bill's due date.

Below are the qualifications for the program:

Must be 65 by the end of the year in which you apply or a disabled homeowner, disabled veteran homeowner, or the widow/widower of a disabled veteran homeowner

Must own home and use as primary residence

Maximum income for applicant, spouse and all owners of the house is $29,180. Disabled veterans or widow/widowers of disabled veteran applicants do not have an income limit for 2016

Click here for more information about the property tax relief program.

Certain homeowners can also qualify for the property tax freeze program, which helps out homeowners by freezing property taxes at a certain amount.

Homeowners have to qualify for and apply for the program annually. The deadline is April 5.

Homeowners who want to qualify for this program must meet the following criteria:

Own their primary home and use it as a primary residence

Be 65 by the end of the year in which they apply

Have an income that does not exceed $41,660

Click here for more information about the property tax freeze program.

For additional information about the property tax freeze and the property tax relief programs, call 615-862-6330.

