TBI: Elizabeth Thomas is not in Nebraska police department photos

The Kearney Police Department in Nebraska released this photo from the possible sighting. (Source: Kearney Police Department)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they have determined Elizabeth Thomas is not in the photos posted by a police department in Nebraska.

Thomas, the subject of an Amber Alert, has been missing from Columbia, TN, since March 13. She is believed to be with her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

On Monday morning, the Kearney Police Department said Thomas and Cummins were potentially spotted in a black pickup truck. In a tweet later in the morning, the TBI confirmed the sighting was unsubstantiated.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, OK, on March 15.

UPDATE: Images shared by a police agency in Nebraska have been determined to not be Tad Cummins & Elizabeth Thomas. Our search continues. pic.twitter.com/BJJrFD7YA4 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 3, 2017

