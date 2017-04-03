TBI: Elizabeth Thomas is not in Nebraska police department photo - WSMV Channel 4

TBI: Elizabeth Thomas is not in Nebraska police department photos

Posted: Updated:
The Kearney Police Department in Nebraska released this photo from the possible sighting. (Source: Kearney Police Department) The Kearney Police Department in Nebraska released this photo from the possible sighting. (Source: Kearney Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they have determined Elizabeth Thomas is not in the photos posted by a police department in Nebraska.

Thomas, the subject of an Amber Alert, has been missing from Columbia, TN, since March 13. She is believed to be with her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

On Monday morning, the Kearney Police Department said Thomas and Cummins were potentially spotted in a black pickup truck. In a tweet later in the morning, the TBI confirmed the sighting was unsubstantiated.

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, OK, on March 15.

