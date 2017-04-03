Police: Suspects crash into fire hydrant on Whites Creek Pike - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Suspects crash into fire hydrant on Whites Creek Pike

The car crashed into a fire hydrant on Whites Creek Pike. (WSMV) The car crashed into a fire hydrant on Whites Creek Pike. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a car crashed into a fire hydrant after running off from officers Monday morning.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Whites Creek Pike and Green Lane.

Police said this is the same vehicle that sped away when officers tried to stop the driver earlier in the night.

Officers are still looking for the two people who were inside the car.

