Man burned in meth lab fire in south Nashville

The meth lab caught fire Monday morning. (WSMV) The meth lab caught fire Monday morning. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Hazmat team has cleaned up a small meth lab that caused a fire at a mobile home on Hill Avenue in south Nashville.

Firefighters found a man with serious burns to his hands and face.

The suspect was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said the man admitted to manufacturing meth. Officers are working to obtain an arrest warrant.

