Amber Alert: Vigil held for safe return of Elizabeth Thomas

In the heart of Columbia's public square, dozens of ribbons and candles are meant to serve as a beacon of hope.

This vigil also served as an opportunity to discuss ways to protect children from similar incidents.

It's believed 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was kidnapped by her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins.

Jason Whatley is the Thomas' family attorney. He says Thomas was "groomed" for abduction by Cummins.

“We learned just recently that Elizabeth had confided in a sibling that Tad Cummins had convinced her that because of the incident at school, that she had no future in college. It was with statements like this, that he used as leverage,” Whatley said.

Elizabeth's father, Anthony Thomas, has a message for his daughter.

“Please, just tell anybody. Everybody knows about this. You're not going to run into anybody who doesn't know. So please, just let somebody know. This creep has been holding you captive. Please let somebody know you need help. We need you to get home to us," he said.

Organizers say it's important to talk about ways to identify children at risk so future incidents like this don't happen.

Rachel Irby is with Unchained Movement, an organization that helps exploited children.

“Being able to identify groomers, people who are predators for our children, whether it's within the schools, or out in the community, identifying what that might look like, and also as a community when we see something that isn't quite right to actually start speaking up," Irby said.

Irby encourages the public to get educated about ways to protect children from kidnapping and exploitation.

