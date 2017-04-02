Search continues for 16-year-old Rutherford County boy

Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance in locating 16-year-old Madison Shelby Mattingly of Bradfordsville, KY.More >>
Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance in locating 16-year-old Madison Shelby Mattingly of Bradfordsville, KY.More >>
Police responded to an attempted robbery turned shooting on Linbar Drive on July 7.More >>
Police responded to an attempted robbery turned shooting on Linbar Drive on July 7.More >>
Flashy headlines, graphic images and information that seems just too good to be true. Experts say those are all warning signs for fake news.More >>
Flashy headlines, graphic images and information that seems just too good to be true. Experts say those are all warning signs for fake news.More >>
The body of a woman missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.More >>
The body of a woman missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.More >>
Randy Allen said he was 5 years old when he couldn’t stop looking at the tall trees that surrounded him. He’s still looking up 50 years later.More >>
Randy Allen said he was 5 years old when he couldn’t stop looking at the tall trees that surrounded him. He’s still looking up 50 years later.More >>
Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on East Palestine Avenue in Madison.More >>
Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on East Palestine Avenue in Madison.More >>
Police say Metro narcotics detectives shut down a makeshift marijuana shop operating out of a home in the 3600 block of Robin Road.More >>
Police say Metro narcotics detectives shut down a makeshift marijuana shop operating out of a home in the 3600 block of Robin Road.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
The body of a woman missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.More >>
The body of a woman missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.More >>
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >>
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >>
The state has granted immunity agreements to three people in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
The state has granted immunity agreements to three people in the Holly Bobo murder trial.More >>
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >>
These objects have been ripped out of archaeological sites with no documentation and now forever lack context and key associations -- the kind of valuable information possible only with careful scientific excavation by archaeologists.More >>
Police said the teens were arrested in Hendersonville after crashing a stolen BMW on Friday afternoon. At least one gun was recovered from the scene.More >>
Police said the teens were arrested in Hendersonville after crashing a stolen BMW on Friday afternoon. At least one gun was recovered from the scene.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
New evidence shows that tennis star Venus Williams "lawfully" entered a Florida intersection seconds before a fatal crash involving her SUV, police said.More >>
New evidence shows that tennis star Venus Williams "lawfully" entered a Florida intersection seconds before a fatal crash involving her SUV, police said.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>