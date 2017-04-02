Search continues for 16-year-old Rutherford County boy

The search continues for missing 16-year-old Devin Bond, who has not been seen since last Thursday.

Bond's family is asking volunteers to meet at the Walmart off Joe B. Jackson Parkway at 8 a.m. Friday to join a search party.

The Riverdale High School freshman was reported missing last Friday after his younger brother noticed he had placed towels and pillows under a blanket to make it look like he was still in bed.

There were reports that Bond may have been in nearby Barfield Crescent Park Saturday, which stretches more than 400 acres. A group of volunteers, including Bond's family and friends, searched for several hours on Thursday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol have also been looking for Bond.

Detective Randy Groce, who is leading the investigation, said that he is following all leads, while school resource officers are monitoring social media and talking to students.

"We will continue to search diligently," said Groce in a news release. "The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office joins the family in finding Devin. We are asking for prayers in locating Devin."

A candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Barfield Crescent Park.

Anyone with information about Bond's whereabouts is asked to call RCSO at 615-898-7770 or Groce at 615-904-3049.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.