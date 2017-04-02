Wilson County man charged with first-degree murder

David Michael Oeser, 47, charged with first degree murder and is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center (Source:Rutherford County Sheriffs office)

A Wilson County man is behind bars charged with first-degree murder.

David Michael Oeser, of Lebanon, is accused of killing James Burney Whitehead.

A friend found Whitehead in his home shortly before 2 p.m. Friday and called 911.

Deputies arrived at the home minutes later and pronounced Whitehead dead at 3:52 p.m.

Oeser, 47, is being held on a $1 million bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

A preliminary hearing has been set for April 27.

Anyone with information about events leading to Whithead’s death is asked to call case officer Detective Kyle Norrod at 615-904-3043.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.