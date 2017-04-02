Firefighter injured in Saturday morning house fire

A house fire in Nashville Saturday morning has left a woman displaced.

The woman escaped a fast moving fire that destroyed her home on Jade Drive.

Arriving crews found the home totally involved when they got to the home.

We are told the fire started in the back of the house and spread very quickly.

A firefighter was injured fighting the fire, but is expected to recover from her injuries according to officials.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say the woman who lived in the home is now staying with family.

