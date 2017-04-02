2 men killed in shooting near Antioch nightclub; Search ongoing for gunman

2 found dead after shooting on Antioch Pike near Island Vibes Club. (WSMV)

Police are searching for a silver Honda Civic believed to be involved in a double shooting outside an Antioch club. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened on Antioch Pike near a nightclub on Sunday.

Two men were shot several times just before 5 a.m. Sunday.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Javier Pedroza Jr. of La Vergne and 19-year-old Juan Alexander Rodriguez of Murfreesboro.

Metro investigators said the two died at the scene near their truck.

Police said the two men were leaving Island Vibes nightclub before they were shot.

Authorities released information on Monday asking for help finding a 2000s model Honda Civic seen in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Police said the silver car approached the men as they walked from the club after being kicked out.

Investigators say there was some type of altercation in the restroom of Island Vibes between the victims and others.

Anyone with information about the small silver car or the shooting are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.